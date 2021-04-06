Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos Sells 650 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $408.36. 179,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,385,217. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $257.54 and a 1 year high of $408.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $369.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.