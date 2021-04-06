MonetaryUnit (MUE) Market Capitalization Hits $3.19 Million

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. MonetaryUnit has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $32,782.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 37.4% higher against the dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003159 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010064 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004835 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $431.64 or 0.00740594 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit Coin Profile

MonetaryUnit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 218,563,135 coins. The official website for MonetaryUnit is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

