Monetha (MTH) Trading Up 29.3% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last week, Monetha has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Monetha coin can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges. Monetha has a market cap of $30.24 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monetha alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00057162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00019891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $392.72 or 0.00673457 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00075370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030569 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Monetha Coin Profile

Monetha (CRYPTO:MTH) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 coins. Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official website is www.monetha.io . The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monetha is a decentralized payment solution built on the Ethereum network. The Monetha solution leverages smart contract technology to provide a decentralized trust and reputation system in which sellers ratings are attatched to their respective transactions. The solution also enables merchants to accept ETH and Ethereum-based tokens which can be exchanged automatically into fiat currency MTH is an Ethereum-based token that is used to pay for goods on Monetha. The value of the MTH token is based on its underlying assets, properties and/or associated rights. Monetha tokens also represent percentage share of revenue of Monetha project. “

Monetha Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monetha directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monetha should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monetha using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monetha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monetha and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.