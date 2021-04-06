Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MNR traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.98. 286,630 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,277. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.90 and a beta of 0.78. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a 12-month low of $10.83 and a 12-month high of $18.86. The company has a current ratio of 10.46, a quick ratio of 10.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.19.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.19. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a negative net margin of 13.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. On average, research analysts forecast that Monmouth Real Estate Investment will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Monmouth Real Estate Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.57.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

