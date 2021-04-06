Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 3,308 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in Unilever by 28,565.8% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,786,000 after purchasing an additional 128,546 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,211,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,203,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 7.8% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NYSE:UL opened at $56.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $148.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.63. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.33%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

