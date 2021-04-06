Moody National Bank Trust Division Takes $4.67 Million Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 125,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $4,132,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $372,443,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.07.

NYSE LHX opened at $207.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.09 and a 1-year high of $209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.12.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

