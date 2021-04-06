Mooncoin Trading 2.6% Lower This Week (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One Mooncoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mooncoin has a market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mooncoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.85 or 0.00416622 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000106 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003511 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004904 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Mooncoin Coin Profile

MOON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling Mooncoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mooncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mooncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mooncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.