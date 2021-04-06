Morgan Stanley Acquires 138,610 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 618,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 138,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Incyte worth $53,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,847,000 after purchasing an additional 17,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 42,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 27,299 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $5,219,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 6,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 267.1% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.25 on Tuesday. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of -53.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. Incyte had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.08 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.88.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 21,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,154,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 145,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,534,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,941 shares of company stock worth $3,808,402 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.