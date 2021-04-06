Morgan Stanley Acquires 58,536 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 132.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of MarketAxess worth $58,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.32, for a total transaction of $143,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,704,627.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.01, for a total value of $1,912,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,888,592.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,750 shares of company stock worth $13,795,995 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $606.00 to $579.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $588.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $571.13.

MarketAxess stock opened at $520.00 on Tuesday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.78 and a 12 month high of $606.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.87. The firm has a market cap of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 71.63 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $171.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.89%.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.