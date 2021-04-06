Morgan Stanley Boosts Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target to $82.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

AVIR stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,396. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,251,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,379,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.

