Morgan Stanley Boosts Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Price Target to $82.00

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.85% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AVIR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.
AVIR stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,396. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $24.15 and a 1-year high of $94.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.55.
Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for severe viral diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent for the treatment of patients infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 and is under phase 3 clinical trial.
