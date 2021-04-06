Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 161.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,718,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060,410 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.70% of Gentex worth $58,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gentex by 114.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gentex by 420.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of Gentex stock opened at $36.53 on Tuesday. Gentex Co. has a 52 week low of $21.07 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The company had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 6,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.66, for a total value of $244,306.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $58,690.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,402.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,307 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

