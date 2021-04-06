Morgan Stanley Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $140.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.57.
Shares of JBHT traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $169.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average of $141.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $173.04.
In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.
About J.B. Hunt Transport Services
J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.
