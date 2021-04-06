Morgan Stanley Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $140.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 17.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.57.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Shares of JBHT traded down $1.60 on Tuesday, reaching $169.47. The stock had a trading volume of 5,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.79 and a 200 day moving average of $141.13. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $173.04.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at $139,744.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 in the last 90 days. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,506,000 after acquiring an additional 22,789 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth $574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,010,000 after buying an additional 87,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.