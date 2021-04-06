Morgan Stanley Boosts Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $165.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 39.45% from the stock’s previous close.

NSC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.42.

NSC stock traded down $2.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.49. The company had a trading volume of 18,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,118. The firm has a market cap of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $147.37 and a 1-year high of $276.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $260.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $1,030,541 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

