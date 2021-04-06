Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,023,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,565 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.03% of Sunoco worth $58,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Sunoco by 6.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 17,204 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter valued at about $345,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sunoco by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 26,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SUN opened at $32.52 on Tuesday. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.89.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 22.04%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunoco LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.37%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SUN shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Sunoco from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunoco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunoco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunoco from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.