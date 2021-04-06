Morgan Stanley Buys 227,693 Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 67.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,693 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.35% of Invesco Solar ETF worth $57,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $88.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.43. Invesco Solar ETF has a twelve month low of $24.72 and a twelve month high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

