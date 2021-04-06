Morgan Stanley Buys 583,750 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1,287.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629,075 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 583,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.14% of Thor Industries worth $58,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 436.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THO opened at $136.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $129.94 and its 200 day moving average is $106.52. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other news, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 4,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.61, for a total value of $619,116.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 43,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,942,261.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $210,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.56.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

