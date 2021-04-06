Morgan Stanley Buys 63,342 Shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF (NASDAQ:DWLD) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,738,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,342 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 15.31% of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF worth $53,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares during the period.

Shares of DWLD opened at $34.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.69. Davis Fundamental ETF Trust – Davis Select Worldwide ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29.

