Morgan Stanley Grows Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 100.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,077,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 540,495 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $58,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,453,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,025 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 640,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,509,000 after purchasing an additional 307,210 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 576,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 280,588 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 566,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,518,000 after purchasing an additional 328,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 487,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,251,000 after purchasing an additional 236,680 shares during the last quarter.

ICF stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

