Morgan Stanley Has $53.55 Million Stock Position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,726,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 461,436 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.19% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $53,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,062,000 after acquiring an additional 461,550 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,644,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,295,000 after acquiring an additional 394,579 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,554,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after acquiring an additional 93,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 64.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $37.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $8.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

