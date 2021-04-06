Morgan Stanley Has $57.04 Million Stock Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,043,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.22% of Unum Group worth $57,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 9,406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 579.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Unum Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,626,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,026,000 after purchasing an additional 684,721 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Unum Group by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 297,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 99,491 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 411,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UNM shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total value of $199,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $27.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $12.80 and a 52 week high of $30.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.