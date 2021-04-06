Morgan Stanley Has $57.76 Million Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,011,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,023 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Yum China worth $57,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 50.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Yum China by 571.1% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 60,608 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Yum China by 1,088.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 51,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 46,818 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Yum China in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,677,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,155 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.68.

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $59.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average is $57.54. The stock has a market cap of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $64.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

