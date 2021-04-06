Morgan Stanley Has $58.38 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,125,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,310 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares worth $58,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,110.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $49,267,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.62 and a 52 week high of $75.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

