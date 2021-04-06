Morgan Stanley Increases Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target to $60.00

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 21.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACCD. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accolade presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Get Accolade alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. The company had a trading volume of 20,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,592. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.64. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Accolade will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Neff sold 161,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total value of $8,991,929.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,944.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accolade in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Accolade by 466.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Accolade during the third quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.