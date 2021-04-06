Morgan Stanley Increases Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.41% of GDS worth $57,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in GDS in the 4th quarter valued at $7,573,000. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its holdings in GDS by 1,064.1% during the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 95,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $118,900,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of GDS during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 760,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,167,000 after purchasing an additional 360,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.76.

GDS stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.46 and a beta of 1.17. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.72 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.30.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

