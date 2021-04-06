Morgan Stanley Increases Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $180.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 18.59% from the stock’s previous close.

UNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.96.

NYSE:UNP traded down $2.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $221.10. 44,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,047,186. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $212.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.87. The firm has a market cap of $148.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific has a one year low of $141.22 and a one year high of $224.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 27.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,764. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

