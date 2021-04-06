Morgan Stanley Lowers Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target to $22.00

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FRLN. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Freeline Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeline Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

Get Freeline Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FRLN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.20. The stock had a trading volume of 931 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,683. Freeline Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $21.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.28.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,695,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. CHI Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,853,000 after acquiring an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,093,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Freeline Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $312,000. 38.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc operates as a clinical-stage systemic adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapy company. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of patients with moderate or severe hemophilia B.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeline Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.