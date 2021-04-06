Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,136,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,546 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.12% of Morgan Stanley worth $144,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MS. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 5,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total transaction of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total value of $12,796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.87. The company had a trading volume of 227,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,811,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $35.53 and a twelve month high of $86.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $65.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MS. UBS Group lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

