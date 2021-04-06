Morgan Stanley Purchases 1,003,221 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,507,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,003,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of The Mosaic worth $57,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 2,114.5% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 4,229 shares during the period. 69.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.28.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Mosaic Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

