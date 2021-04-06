Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.73% from the company’s previous close.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,010. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of -100.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 92,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total transaction of $2,287,979.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 278,641 shares in the company, valued at $6,871,287.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles V. Bergh sold 84,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $2,106,915.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 864,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,636,913.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,476 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.