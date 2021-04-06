Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas upgraded NatWest Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.13.

Shares of NWG traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.39. The company had a trading volume of 141,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,353. NatWest Group has a 1-year low of $2.34 and a 1-year high of $5.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 6.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NatWest Group will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 145,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in NatWest Group during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 34,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,385 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 65,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,913 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at about $495,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

