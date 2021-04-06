Morgan Stanley Sells 242,666 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,666 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.33% of Editas Medicine worth $58,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,643,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 502,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 306,132 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 420.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 965.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 101,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 91,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter valued at $5,576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $122,727.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.18.

Shares of NASDAQ EDIT opened at $42.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -24.63 and a beta of 2.10. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $99.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.17.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $11.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 26.74% and a negative net margin of 99.62%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

