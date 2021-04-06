Morgan Stanley Sells 299,123 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Morgan Stanley decreased its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 299,123 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.41% of Masco worth $57,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Masco by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Masco by 429.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 335,972 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after purchasing an additional 272,537 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Masco by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 316,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,361,000 after purchasing an additional 52,082 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Masco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 131,346 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in Masco by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 75,697 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after acquiring an additional 46,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,319.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 1,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $88,099.20. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $61.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $33.83 and a 1-year high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a return on equity of 1,966.88% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

MAS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Masco in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays downgraded Masco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.55.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

