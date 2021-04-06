Morgan Stanley Sells 6,936 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 728,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.09% of LiveRamp worth $53,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,491,000. Meridian Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,473,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 337,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,155,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,979,000 after acquiring an additional 514,428 shares in the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on LiveRamp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.73.

In other LiveRamp news, insider James F. Arra sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $727,415.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,975.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.15. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.87 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $120.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.10 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 21.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.