Morgan Stanley Sells 85,953 Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,953 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.98% of Domo worth $56,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domo during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Domo in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Domo in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Domo by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Domo news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of Domo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO stock opened at $57.92 on Tuesday. Domo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $79.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.18. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 3.07.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Domo from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

