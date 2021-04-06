Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $113.07

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$113.07 and traded as high as C$119.67. Morguard shares last traded at C$119.67, with a volume of 3,371 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC cut their target price on Morguard from C$175.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of -13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.32, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$113.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$110.87.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops real estate properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 20, 2020, the company owned a portfolio of 207 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties that comprised 17,637 residential suites, approximately 17.2 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,903 hotel rooms.

