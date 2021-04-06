Motion Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on April 13th (OTCMKTS:MOTNU)

Motion Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:MOTNU) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 13th. Motion Acquisition had issued 11,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 15th. The total size of the offering was $115,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Motion Acquisition stock opened at $10.15 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.48. Motion Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

Get Motion Acquisition alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,062,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Motion Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Motion Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination. The company intend to focus on the telematics industry, which includes companies that provide transportation software technology solutions for fleet management, freight and logistics, and connected vehicle applications.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Motion Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motion Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.