MovieBloc (MBL) Achieves Market Cap of $154.37 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded down 23.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 6th. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded up 20.8% against the US dollar. One MovieBloc coin can now be purchased for $0.0253 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market capitalization of $154.37 million and $227.33 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.95 or 0.00058092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.78 or 0.00675522 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00075787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00030614 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

MovieBloc Coin Profile

MBL is a coin. It was first traded on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,095,566,434 coins. MovieBloc’s official website is moviebloc.io . MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MovieBloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.