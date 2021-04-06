Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to report earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Mplx’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.66. Mplx posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $2.78. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 26.09%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS.

MPLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Mplx from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Mplx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.92.

In other news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 260,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,765,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after acquiring an additional 52,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mplx by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after acquiring an additional 943,250 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 3,439.5% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 112,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares during the period. 29.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.17. The company had a trading volume of 70,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,124. Mplx has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $26.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.15 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.51%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 118.53%.

Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

