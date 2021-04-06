Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.
NASDAQ:COOP opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.
In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.
Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
