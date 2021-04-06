Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) was downgraded by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $39.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on COOP. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of Mr. Cooper Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 180.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

