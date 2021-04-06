MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Stock Position Lowered by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of MSCI worth $18,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in MSCI by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.71.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $440.61 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $280.07 and a 1 year high of $455.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 65.86 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.