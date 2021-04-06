mStable USD (MUSD) Price Hits $1.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. mStable USD has a market cap of $41.80 million and approximately $179,059.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, mStable USD has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,262.14 or 0.99871959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.74 or 0.00037262 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00009929 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00099556 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001272 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005129 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000023 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,886,495 coins. mStable USD’s official message board is medium.com/mstable . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

