M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 75.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91,075 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,107 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $2,216,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,808,000 after purchasing an additional 152,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB opened at $153.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $153.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.09 and a fifty-two week high of $164.72.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.83.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

