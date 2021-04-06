MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €193.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €193.00 ($227.06) target price by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €213.00 ($250.59) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group set a €203.00 ($238.82) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €177.00 ($208.24) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €182.63 ($214.85).

MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €207.30 ($243.88) on Tuesday. MTU Aero Engines has a fifty-two week low of €107.80 ($126.82) and a fifty-two week high of €221.00 ($260.00). The stock has a market cap of $11.00 billion and a PE ratio of 46.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €200.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is €189.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

