MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from CIBC

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$63.00 target price on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$47.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$45.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MTY Food Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$52.50.

Get MTY Food Group alerts:

TSE:MTY traded up C$0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$55.08. 39,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,403. MTY Food Group has a one year low of C$17.00 and a one year high of C$58.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of -36.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$127.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$142.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick service, fast casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company franchises and operates corporate-owned locations in the quick service restaurant and casual dining segments of the restaurant industry; and sells retail products under a multitude of banners.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for MTY Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTY Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.