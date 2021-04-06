Multiplier Price Tops $28.57 on Exchanges (BMXX)

Multiplier (CURRENCY:BMXX) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 6th. Multiplier has a market capitalization of $28.93 million and approximately $300,499.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multiplier coin can currently be purchased for $28.57 or 0.00048973 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 22.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001881 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00074143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00278879 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00005929 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.88 or 0.00112919 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.64 or 0.00757014 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.88 or 0.00030640 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011965 BTC.

Multiplier Coin Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 1,047,730 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,442 coins. Multiplier’s official message board is medium.com/@multiplierfinance . Multiplier’s official Twitter account is @MultiplierMXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . Multiplier’s official website is multiplier.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi-Chain Lend (MCL) is an algorithmic money market system designed to bring secure and unique lending and borrowing opportunities like flash loans onto the Binance Smart Chain. The protocol designs are architected and forked based on Aave with revenue sharing components for liquidity providers and token holders that govern the protocol. bMXX, a BSC token, will be the governance token of Multi-Chain Lend (MCL). “

Multiplier Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multiplier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Multiplier should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Multiplier using one of the exchanges listed above.

