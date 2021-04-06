Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Trading Up 4.3%

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)’s stock price was up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.01 and last traded at $17.00. Approximately 7,738 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,386,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

Several analysts have issued reports on MUR shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Murphy Oil from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Murphy Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.82.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $440.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.63 million. Murphy Oil had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 46.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 57.47%.

In related news, Director Laura A. Sugg sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $396,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,817.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Gardner sold 11,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.41, for a total value of $172,314.78. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,017 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,858. 6.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUR. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Murphy Oil by 192.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Murphy Oil by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

