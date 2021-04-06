Murray Oliver Sells 950,000 Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR) Stock

Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR) Director Murray Oliver sold 950,000 shares of Terrace Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.02, for a total value of C$14,250.00.

Shares of Terrace Energy stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 524,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,733. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$1.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16. Terrace Energy Corp. has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04.

About Terrace Energy

Terrace Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. It has an option to acquire a 50% working interest in the Maverick County project covering approximately 147,000 gross mineral acres located in Maverick County, Texas.

