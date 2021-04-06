Mushroom (MUSH) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $113,587.00

Mushroom (CURRENCY:MUSH) traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. In the last seven days, Mushroom has traded 59.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mushroom coin can now be bought for about $3.99 or 0.00006836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mushroom has a market cap of $122.56 million and $113,587.00 worth of Mushroom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00074448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.94 or 0.00287868 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.42 or 0.00108711 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.31 or 0.00754760 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031438 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00011689 BTC.

About Mushroom

Mushroom’s total supply is 44,314,751 coins and its circulating supply is 30,729,715 coins. Mushroom’s official Twitter account is @getmushroom

Buying and Selling Mushroom

