MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.36

Shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.36 and traded as high as $4.50. MV Oil Trust shares last traded at $4.46, with a volume of 75,864 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.28 and its 200 day moving average is $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.1025 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is a positive change from MV Oil Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MV Oil Trust stock. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,321 shares during the quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. owned about 0.61% of MV Oil Trust worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MVO)

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 800 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.