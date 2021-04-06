MVL Hits One Day Volume of $8,487.00 (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. MVL has a market cap of $511.33 million and approximately $8,487.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL coin can currently be bought for about $0.0404 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MVL has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00059880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021471 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $376.72 or 0.00652507 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.73 or 0.00079208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00031381 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL (MVL) is a coin. It was first traded on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,663,641,112 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

MVL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MVL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

